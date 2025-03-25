Why A Modi-Yunus Formal Bilateral Meeting In Bangkok Is Increasingly Looking Unlikely

New Delhi: As Bangladesh’s interim government seeks international recognition, a high-profile meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok in the first week of April could have signaled a diplomatic breakthrough for Dhaka.

However, such a meeting now seems unlikely, with India maintaining a measured distance from the Yunus-led administration despite Dhaka’s positive overtures to India.

During an address to the nation on Tuesday evening on the eve of Bangladesh’s Independence Day and days ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, Yunus stressed the importance of regional cooperation between his country, India, Bhutan and Nepal.

"Our nation's geographical location is fortunate," Yunus said. "Our links to the sea are beneficial to India, Bhutan and Nepal." He stressed that the development of Bangladesh "will benefit Bhutan, Nepal and the Seven Sisters", referring to India's northeastern region.

Yunus's comments came soon after Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin said earlier in the day that Dhaka has made preparations for a potential meeting between Yunus and Modi on the margins of the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

"From our side, we are fully ready for the meeting," Jashim Uddin said at a curtain-raiser media briefing on Tuesday, where he outlined Yunus's upcoming visits to China and Thailand. "Now, we await a positive response from India."

However, observers believe that India's reluctance for such a meeting is rooted in both strategic considerations and domestic political sensitivities, as it weighs the risks of engaging too closely with an interim leadership that lacks a democratic mandate and whose ascension to power remains contentious. India has indicated that it remained non-committal to such a meeting.

"On the meeting that you asked, bilateral meeting, I don’t have any update to share at this point in time,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question during his weekly media briefing here Friday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too said during this year’s first meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs held on Saturday that the request from Bangladesh for a meeting between Yunus and Modi on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit is under consideration.

Bangladesh descended into political instability following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Hasina’s removal from power came after a student’s revolution that snowballed into a mass uprising against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Her decade-and-a-half-long rule ended abruptly, leaving a political vacuum that exacerbated existing divisions and triggered a struggle for control.

The immediate aftermath of Hasina’s ouster saw the formation of an interim government led by Yunus, a figure respected internationally for his contributions to microfinance but viewed with mixed opinions domestically. With Hasina taking refuge in India, relations between the two South Asian neighbours have since been tense despite a visit by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka in December last year for structured foreign office consultations.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has ordered the extradition of Hasina and many of her associates who fled the country after the upheaval in August.

The ouster of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape, leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. India has been continuously voicing its concerns over these developments.

According to Dhaka-based journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan, Yunus's comments about the importance of regional cooperation between Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Bhutan are a reiteration of the position of the previous Awami League government led by Hasina.

"But what is important is the change in his outlook about India," Tapan told ETV Bharat over the phone from Dhaka. "When he took power in August last year, he uttered a lot of anti-India rhetoric."

Recently, in an interview with a British media outlet, Yunus said that, for Bangladesh, there is no alternative to good relations with India. Yunus claimed Bangladesh's ties with India are "very good" and "our relationship will always be very good".

"There is no way Bangladesh-India relations cannot be good," he said. "Our relations are close, our dependence on each other is so high and historically, politically, and economically, we have such a close relationship, we cannot deviate from that."

Since assuming office as the Chief Adviser, Yunus has been calling for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Established to promote regional integration, economic cooperation, and development, the SAARC regional bloc comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

However, SAARC has been virtually rendered ineffective as a bloc, largely due to non-cooperation on the part of Pakistan on issues like connectivity and counter-terrorism. After the cross-border terror attack from Pakistani soil on an army base at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016, that year’s SAARC Summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad stood cancelled after other members of the group joined India in boycotting it. After that, no SAARC summit has been held till date.

With SAARC being defunct over the years, India has been giving more importance to the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in terms of regional cooperation. The BIMSTEC, which came into existence in 1997, comprises seven countries lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The bloc brings together 1.73 billion people and has a combined GDP of $5.2 trillion as of 2023.

Membership in the bloc allows India to engage more with the extended neighbourhood in Southeast Asia under New Delhi’s Neighbourhood First Policy via northeastern India. India’s membership of BIMSTEC also complements its increasing engagements with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc under New Delhi’s Act East Policy. For India, BIMSTEC holds greater promise and has become a priority focus.

Last month, during his meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Hossain in Oman on the sidelines of the Eighth Indian Ocean Conference, Jaishankar emphasised on the importance of BIMSTEC over SAARC for regional cooperation. However, despite these developments, a formal bilateral meeting between Modi and Yunus in Bangkok remains uncertain.

"I am in doubt whether India will agree to a meeting between Yunus and Modi in Bangkok," Tapan said. "India wants to meet representatives of an elected government in Bangladesh rather than those of an unelected interim government."

During his address to the nation on Tuesday, Yunus asserted that parliamentary elections in Bangladesh would be held sometime between December this year and June next year.

However, Tapan was of the view that the elections would be held within December this year under a new caretaker government and not the incumbent interim government under Yunus. In this connection, he mentioned the petitions for reviving the 13th Amendment of the Bangladesh constitution that seeks to restore the legitimacy of a caretaker government.

"The hearing of these petitions by the Supreme Court is scheduled for May 8," Tapan said. "People expect that a verdict will come. In that case, a new caretaker government will replace the current interim government that is legally unconstitutional."

Meanwhile, an Indian expert on the politics and economy of Bangladesh is still optimistic that a meeting between Modi and Yunus will take place in Bangkok.

"Since both the leaders will be at the same venue at the same time, there is all likelihood that an interaction between the two will take place, however short or long it might be," the expert told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity. "I cannot speak about the bilateral formalities of such a meeting, but it will definitely be in the interests of both New Delhi and Dhaka to stay engaged with each other."