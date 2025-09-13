ETV Bharat / international

'Kept To Himself': Who Is Tyler James Robinson, Suspect In Charlie Kirk Murder, And How Was He Arrested

St. George, Utah: The family of the young Utah man accused of shooting Charlie Kirk told authorities he had recently become “more political” and recounted a dinner table conversation where they discussed whether the conservative activist was spreading hate.

Tyler James Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice, all felonies, according to a probable cause statement filed in court and released Friday. A judge ordered that he be held without bail.

Robinson mentioned Kirk's upcoming visit to Utah Valley University — located about 3 1/2 hours from the family's southern Utah home — at a recent dinner, kicking off a conversation about how he didn't like Kirk's viewpoints, family told authorities. A full picture of his political leanings was still emerging. Utah state records show he is registered to vote, but that he is not affiliated with a political party and is listed as inactive, meaning he didn't vote in the two most recent general elections. His listed address in the probable cause statement is the six-bedroom home of his parents, who own a granite countertop business and are registered to vote as Republicans.

State and federal court records do not show any prior criminal cases involving him. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Robinson had a defense lawyer who could comment on his behalf. Messages seeking comment Friday from family members, including his parents, received no response.

A shocked community

Window coverings were drawn Friday at the family home in a suburb outside St. George, Utah, as media gathered and police officers blocked both ends of the street. Many residents of Washington, Utah, and neighboring St. George reacted online with shock and horror that a member of their tight-knit community had been implicated in the high-profile shooting, though several also posted online messages applauding the family member who turned Robinson in to authorities.

Robinson has two younger brothers and his parents have been married for about 25 years, according to social media posts. Posts by Robinson’s mother reflect an active family with vacations to Disneyland, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Alaska. They frequently spent time outdoors — boating, fishing, riding ATVs, zip-lining and target shooting. A 2017 post shows the family visiting a military facility and posing with assault rifles. A young Robinson is shown smiling as he grips the handles of a 50-caliber heavy machine gun.

Robinson became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a young age, said church spokesman Doug Andersen. He didn't share any other details about Robinson or his family's church involvement.