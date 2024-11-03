ETV Bharat / international

Who is Kemi Badenoch, The First Black Woman To Lead Britain's Conservative Party?

London: The first Black woman to lead a major U.K. political party, Kemi Badenoch is an upbeat and outspoken libertarian who thinks the British state is broken — and that she's the one to fix it with smaller government and radical new ideas.

The new leader of Britain's right-of-centre Conservative Party was born Olukemi Adegoke in London in 1980 to well-off Nigerian parents — a doctor and an academic — and spent much of her childhood in the West African country.

She has said that the experience of Nigeria's economic and social upheavals shaped her political outlook.

"I grew up somewhere where the lights didn't come on, where we ran out of fuel frequently despite being an oil-producing country," Badenoch told the BBC last week.

"I don't take what we have in this country for granted," she said. "I meet a lot of people who assume that things are good here because things are good here and they always will be. They don't realize just how much work and sacrifice was required in order to get that."

Returning to the U.K. aged 16 during a period of turmoil in Nigeria, she worked part-time at McDonalds while completing school, then studied computer systems engineering at the University of Sussex. She later got a law degree and worked in financial services.

In 2012, she married banker Hamish Badenoch, with whom she has three children.

She was elected to the London Assembly in 2015 and to Parliament in 2017. She held a series of government posts in the 2019-22 government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before becoming part of a mass ministerial exodus in July 2022 over a series of ethics scandals that triggered Johnson's downfall.