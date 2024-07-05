Who is Keir Starmer, Labour leader Poised To Be Next UK PM & What Does His Victory Mean For India?

New Delhi: The Labour Party, Britain's main opposition party has won the UK Parliamentary election 2024, ending the rule of the Conservative party after 14 years. Keir Starmer is all set to be the new Prime Minister of the UK replacing Narayana Murty's son-in-law Rishi Sunak, who has maintained good relations with India so far and worked on various policies for the nation.

However, what does the change in UK politics with the Labour Party returning to power, mean for India?

An expert told ETV Bharat that hopefully, the New Labour Party Prime Minister and its regime will understand the changed contours of the New World order and the growing might of India as a world economic power and its stupendous rise as a giant power bloc in the Indo-Pacific.

"I congratulate the Labour Party for its historic win in the British Parliamentary Elections. However, the expectation in India from the New Government in the UK is not very high but rather neutral. In the past, the previous Labour Party Governments in the UK have been close to Pakistan and China. We do not see much change in that thinking though the geo-strategic relations and International politics have drastically changed since then. Pakistan is a sinking failed state and China's relationship with the UK has taken a toll since then. Hopefully, the New Labour Party Prime Minister and its regime will understand the changed contours of the New World order and the growing might of India as a world economic power and its stupendous rise as a giant power bloc in the Indo-Pacific", said Dr Suvrokamal Dutta, an acclaimed international conservative political economic and foreign policy expert.

"We strongly hope the relationship between both countries under the New Government in Britain will be strong, far-sighted and cohesive and the past mistakes won't be repeated", added Dutta.

The possible impact of UK elections on India and its relations with Britain

In his election manifesto, Keir Starmer expressed his commitment to establishing a new strategic partnership with India and strengthening UK-India relations. He also aims to address the Labour Party's stance on the Kashmir issue and work towards a Free Trade Agreement. Additionally, the manifesto outlines plans to enhance bilateral cooperation in education, climate change, security, and technology, recognizing India as one of the fastest-growing economies.

Who is Keir Starmer and his approach towards India?

Keir Starmer is a British politician who has been the leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition since April 2020. Before entering politics, he had a distinguished career in law, notably serving as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013.

Born on September 2, 1962, Starmer was educated at Reigate Grammar School and later studied law at the University of Leeds and St Edmund Hall, Oxford. He has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015.

As leader of the Labour Party, Starmer has focused on rebuilding the party following the 2019 general election defeat and has positioned himself as a centrist, aiming to make Labour a credible alternative to the Conservative government.

In his manifesto, Keir Starmer has highlighted the importance of improving relations with the Indian community residing in the United Kingdom. During one of his campaigns, the Labour Party leader condemned 'Hinduphobia' and expressed the significance of embracing and celebrating Indian festivals such as Holi and Diwali. Starmer believes that these activities would play a constructive role in strengthening the relations between the British and Indian people, ultimately contributing to their mutual development and growth.