Who is Keir Starmer, Labour leader Poised To Be Next UK PM & What Does His Victory Mean For India?

New Delhi: The Labour Party, Britain's main opposition party has won the UK Parliamentary election 2024, ending the rule of the Conservative party after 14 years. Keir Starmer is all set to be the new Prime Minister of the UK replacing Narayana Murty's son-in-law Rishi Sunak, who has maintained good relations with India so far and worked on various policies for the nation.
However, what does the change in UK politics with the Labour Party returning to power, mean for India?
An expert told ETV Bharat that hopefully, the New Labour Party Prime Minister and its regime will understand the changed contours of the New World order and the growing might of India as a world economic power and its stupendous rise as a giant power bloc in the Indo-Pacific.
"I congratulate the Labour Party for its historic win in the British Parliamentary Elections. However, the expectation in India from the New Government in the UK is not very high but rather neutral. In the past, the previous Labour Party Governments in the UK have been close to Pakistan and China. We do not see much change in that thinking though the geo-strategic relations and International politics have drastically changed since then. Pakistan is a sinking failed state and China's relationship with the UK has taken a toll since then. Hopefully, the New Labour Party Prime Minister and its regime will understand the changed contours of the New World order and the growing might of India as a world economic power and its stupendous rise as a giant power bloc in the Indo-Pacific", said Dr Suvrokamal Dutta, an acclaimed international conservative political economic and foreign policy expert.
"We strongly hope the relationship between both countries under the New Government in Britain will be strong, far-sighted and cohesive and the past mistakes won't be repeated", added Dutta.
The possible impact of UK elections on India and its relations with Britain