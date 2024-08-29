ETV Bharat / international

WHO Announces Limited Pauses in Gaza Fighting to Allow for Polio Vaccinations

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

The WHO announced that there will be limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory.

WHO Announces Limited Pauses in Gaza Fighting to Allow for Polio Vaccinations
Logo of WHO (Photo: X@WHO)

United Nations: The UN World Health Organisation announced Thursday that there will be limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory.

Described as humanitarian pauses that will last three days in different areas of the war-ravaged territory, the vaccination campaign will start Sunday in central Gaza, said Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organisation representative in the Palestinian territories. That will be followed by another three-day pause in southern Gaza and then another in northern Gaza. He thinks they might need additional days to complete the vaccinations.

Peeperkorn says they aim to vaccinate 640,000 children under 10 and that the campaign has been coordinated with Israeli authorities. "I'm not going to say this is the ideal way forward. But this is a workable way forward, Peeperkorn said of the humanitarian pauses. Later he added, It will happen and should happen because we have an agreement.

These humanitarian pauses are not a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that talks mediators US, Egypt and Qatar have long been seeking, including in talks that are ongoing this week.

An Israeli official said there is expected to be some sort of tactical pause to allow vaccinations to take place. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been finalised. The Israeli army has previously announced limited pauses in limited areas to allow international humanitarian operations.

United Nations: The UN World Health Organisation announced Thursday that there will be limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory.

Described as humanitarian pauses that will last three days in different areas of the war-ravaged territory, the vaccination campaign will start Sunday in central Gaza, said Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organisation representative in the Palestinian territories. That will be followed by another three-day pause in southern Gaza and then another in northern Gaza. He thinks they might need additional days to complete the vaccinations.

Peeperkorn says they aim to vaccinate 640,000 children under 10 and that the campaign has been coordinated with Israeli authorities. "I'm not going to say this is the ideal way forward. But this is a workable way forward, Peeperkorn said of the humanitarian pauses. Later he added, It will happen and should happen because we have an agreement.

These humanitarian pauses are not a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that talks mediators US, Egypt and Qatar have long been seeking, including in talks that are ongoing this week.

An Israeli official said there is expected to be some sort of tactical pause to allow vaccinations to take place. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been finalised. The Israeli army has previously announced limited pauses in limited areas to allow international humanitarian operations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POLIO VACCINATIONSWHOGAZA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.