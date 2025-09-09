ETV Bharat / international

'Won't End Well' For India: White House Trade Advisor Navarro's Latest Rant Against Delhi

New York: In a fresh outburst, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Monday said India "must come around" at some point on trade negotiations with the US or else it "won't end well" for Delhi.

Navarro, in an interview with the ‘Real America’s Voice’ show, said the Indian government takes offence to him and described India as the ‘Maharajah’ of tariffs. "But it's absolutely true. They have the highest tariffs in any major country in the world against the United States. We got to deal with that,” Navarro said.

He added that India never bought oil from Moscow before Russia invaded Ukraine, “except for like little tiny drops of it. And then they go into this mode of profiteering with Russian refiners coming on to Indian soil and profiteering,” and American taxpayers end up having to send more money for the conflict, he said.

He listed the “great" trade deals that the US has inked with the European Union, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Indonesia, saying “all these countries are working very closely with us” because they realise that they've been taking too much advantage of the US and also because they need American markets.

“I think India must come around at some point. And if it doesn't, it's lying down with Russia and China, and that won't end well for India,” he warned.