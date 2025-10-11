ETV Bharat / international

White House Slams Nobel Committee, Says It Placed 'Politics Over Peace'

Washington: The White House on Friday slammed the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, accusing it of ignoring President Donald Trump’s contributions to global peace, an honour he has been aggressively seeking often on the back of exaggerated or unverified claims, including his assertions of defusing tensions between India and Pakistan.

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said in a social media post, hours after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was declared the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Cheung said Trump "will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will".

Shortly after Cheung’s comments, Trump, in a social media post, thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for praising his peace efforts, despite not winning a Nobel. "Thank you to President Putin!" he wrote.

Replying to a question, Putin told reporters in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, that Trump is doing a lot to resolve complex crises that have lasted for years and even decades. In another post, Trump reposted Machado's recognition of him, but didn't comment on her remarks.

In a post on social media, Machado praised Trump's “decisive support”, as she dedicated the prestigious award to the US president and to the Venezuelan people.