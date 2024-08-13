'Simply False': White House Denies US Involvement In Bangladesh's Political Crisis

New Delhi: The United States has rejected the serious allegations of the government's involvement in the Bangladesh turmoil. Refuting all the reports and rumours, the White House press secretary, Jean Pierre during a press briefing on Monday, said, "So, we have had no involvement at all. Any reports or rumours that the United States government was involved in these events are false. That is not true. This is a choice for and by the Bangladeshi people. We believe that the Bangladeshi people should determine the future of the Bangladeshi government, and that’s where we stand."

In response to a query about atrocities against Hindu Americans, the White House press secretary said that the government is monitoring the situation. I don’t have anything else to add or say beyond that. But, when it comes to any type of human rights issues here, the President has always been very consistent in speaking loud and clear in public and privately. Don’t have anything — and he’ll continue to do that, but don’t have any specific engagement to speak to at this time.

Furthermore, she said that the United States’ relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world. "We work closely with India on our most vital priorities, including through the Quad and the US-India initiative on critical and emerging technology. So, we look forward to continuing to expand our critical and critically important partnership and how it’s going to benefit the American people. And we want to create a more prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and the world. And that is going to continue to be our focus as we move forward," added Pierre.

She was responding to the media reports, citing Sheikh Hasina, where the ex-premier reportedly claimed that she could have stayed as the Prime Minister if she had given the sovereignty of Saint Martin's Island and allowed the United States to dominate the Bay of Bengal.

However, Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, refuted that his mother ever gave such a statement. "The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka," he stated in a post on X.

On Thursday, an interim government in Bangladesh, headed by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, was officially sworn in, with the primary objective of facilitating upcoming elections in the country.

Bangladesh is in political turmoil as Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 amid rising student protests against the government job quota system. For her safety, Hasina fled Dhaka and is now in a secure location in India. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is heading an interim government to manage the transition and prepare for early elections.

Meanwhile, because of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the US embassy in Dhaka issued a security alert for its citizens noting that they should still consider returning to the United States.

"US citizens should practice vigilance and still consider returning to the United States. Avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates. Fixed-line and mobile internet services are available. The road to Dhaka’s main airport, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (DAC), remains open. The airport is operating close to normal, with both international and domestic flights. Reports indicate that regional airports are also secure and functioning normally," the US embassy in Dhaka had said.

"Mohammed Yunus heads a new interim government that is working to address security issues, as the Bangladeshi Army continues to be deployed nationwide and police are slowly returning to their posts. There have been spikes in incidences of vandalism, arson and assault, and reports that minority population have been targeted with violence and harassment. Although the situation has calmed in recent days, isolated violent incidents continue and the situation remains highly unpredictable. The Bangladesh Army and Navy Facebook pages contain contact information to request emergency assistance," it added.

