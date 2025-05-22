Panama: Residents living along the Indio River are raising strong opposition against a planned 4,600-hectare dam project aimed at securing water supplies for the Panama Canal. The proposed reservoir, which would transfer water through a nine-kilometre tunnel to Lake Gatun, could displace over 2,500 people, leaving many fearful of their future.

Recently, around a hundred residents took to the river in protest, navigating boats with banners and Panamanian flags. Their message was clear: they do not want to leave their homes, farms, and communities behind.

'Where Will We Go?': Villagers Fear Future As Panama Canal Plans New Dam (AFP)

Olegario Cedeno, a farmer and organiser from Limon, expressed deep concern. "If they remove us, they are taking away our home, our land, and our work. We would not be able to produce like we do here," he said.

Magdalena Martinez, a resident of Boda de Uracillo, echoed the worry, saying authorities have not offered any convincing relocation plans. "We would not be able to live the same way elsewhere," she said. According to the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), the project would directly affect around 2,500 people.

Carina Vergara, ACP's Environmental Manager, defended the project. She said, "This is the water of the future," adding that ACP is committed to open dialogue and reaching agreements with residents. Still, for many families by the Indio River, the fear of forced displacement overshadows any promised benefits. (with AFP inputs)