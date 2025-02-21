Where Did The $21Mn In USAUD Funding Go To? Premature To Comment, Says MEA

New Delhi: A fresh diplomatic and political controversy is unfolding over reports that $21 million in US Agency for International Development (USAID) funding, allegedly meant to enhance voter participation in India's elections, has been axed by the newly formed US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The claim has triggered a heated political exchange in India, with the main opposition party Congress demanding a white paper from the government about USAID’s funding for governmental and non-governmental organisations while the BJP, which leads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition at the Centre, claiming that the US administration’s announcement confirmed that there was foreign influence in India’s electoral process.

However, fresh media reports suggest that the funds may have actually been allocated for Bangladesh in 2022, raising questions over misinformation and the accuracy of foreign aid records. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that it is too soon to determine the actual recipient of the funds, leaving room for further speculation and political debate.

"We have seen the information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USAID activities and funding,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his regular media briefing here on Friday.

"These are obviously deeply troubling," Jaiswal said. "This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India’s internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter. It would be premature to make a public comment on this matter,” added Jaiswal.

On February 16, the second Donald Trump administration’s newly-formed DOGE stated that it has axed $21 million in funding meant to bolster voter turnout in India’s elections. The move raised fresh questions about how and why the US spends taxpayer dollars to influence democratic participation abroad. In a post on its X handle, the DOGE stated that it was cancelling the allocation of $21 million for "voter turnout in India".

The DOGE, officially the US DOGE Service Temporary Organisation, is an initiative of the second Trump administration led by tech billionaire Elon Musk. Despite its name, DOGE is not a Cabinet-level department of the US government, but a temporary contracted government organisation under the United States DOGE Service, formerly known as the United States Digital Service.

Its purpose is to carry out Trump’s agenda of federal spending cuts and deregulation, and, according to the order that established it, to "modernise federal technology and software to maximise governmental efficiency and productivity".

Among the cuts announced by the DOGE on its X post were the following: $486 million to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening”," including $22 million for "inclusive and participatory political process" in Moldova and $21 million for voter turnout in India; and $29 million to "strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh".

"Why do we need to spend $21m for voter turnout in India?" Trump said during a speech in Miami on Wednesday. "Wow, $21 million! I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected."

Now, however, fresh reports suggest that the $21 million was allocated for Bangladesh to set up a democracy lab in Dhaka University. In fact, Lubain Masum, Political Processes Adviser in USAID, had posted on his LinkedIn handle in December last year about the $21 million USAID grant for setting up the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS)/Nagorik Project.

"I had the pleasure of meeting colleagues from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) at their headquarters in Washington, DC, on December 2," Masum had written. "Although NDI does not have an in-country presence in Bangladesh, it is one of the three prime partners, along with IRI and IFES, under the USAID-funded $21 million CEPPS/Nagorik project. NDI is recognised globally for its work in advancing democracy and governance. Last year, it participated in the Pre-Election Assessment Mission (PEAM) and the Technical Assessment Mission (TAM) in Bangladesh under the CEPPS/Nagorik project, which I manage."

The CEPPS is a combination of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute.

The US has a long history of influencing democracy processes worldwide through various government programmes, agencies, and financial aid mechanisms. The funding allocated for democracy promotion is typically directed toward strengthening political institutions, civil society, human rights, and free and fair elections.

One such example is the USAID. It is the principal agency responsible for implementing democracy promotion efforts. The agency’s Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance (DRG) programmes support free elections, civil society organisations, political parties, and independent media. Funding is typically distributed through grants, contracts, and direct partnerships with NGOs and local organisations in recipient countries.

It is worth mentioning here that in the lead-up to Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections in January 2024, the nation grappled with significant controversies surrounding perceived Western interference, particularly from the US, as well as concerns over domestic electoral integrity. International observers, notably from the US, expressed apprehension regarding the transparency and fairness of the upcoming elections.

Ahead of the elections, then incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League persistently refused to accept the opposition parties’ demand to install an interim government during the poll process. Though the US, European Union (EU) and other Western powers persuaded her to accept the opposition’s demand, she dismissed this as outside interference in an internal matter. India had always maintained a neutral stance.

In the end, all the opposition parties, including the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), known for its anti-India policies in the past when it was in power, boycotted the elections that were eventually held. As a result, when Hasina's Awami League came back to power, she started running a virtually opposition-less government. For any democracy to function properly, a strong opposition is necessary.

This created rumblings within the system. As a result, what began as a students’ movement to protest against a job quota regime, eventually blew up into a full-fledged rebellion involving Islamist forces against Hasina’s government leading to her ouster in August 2024.

A month after Hasina’s ouster, Dhaka University Associate Professor Aynul Islam posted on his LinkedIn handle: “Welcome from the Applied Democracy Lab (ADL), Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Dhaka, established with the support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), Washington D.C.! We did the Inaugural Ceremony of the Lab today in presence of Honourable Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan, Dr. Reed J. Aeschliman, Mission Director, USAID Bangladesh, students and faculty members from various departments!"

It is in the context of this that the controversy over the end recipient of the USAID allocation of $21 million should be looked at. Till the time of filing this report, there was no comment by the Bangladesh government in this regard. There was no report in Bangladesh media either. A senior journalist in Dhaka whom ETV Bharat spoke to said that one cannot expect any media report or government comment regarding the $21 million in question soon.