When PM Modi Told Obama His Limousine Was As Big As His Mother's House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Barack Obama in 2014 that the size of the then-US president's car was almost as big as the house his mother lived in, helping the two leaders with humble origins make a deeper connection, India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra has said.

Kwatra, a former foreign secretary, told 'Modi Story', a social media handle which chronicles anecdotal accounts related to the prime minister, that the heartfelt conversation between the two leaders occurred as they headed together for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial after formal discussions. As they sat together in Obama's stretch limousine for the 10-12 minute drive, their conversation turned to family, he noted.

In a friendly exchange, Obama asked about Modi's mother. With a smile, the prime minister gave a candid and unexpected response: "President Obama, you might not believe this, but the size of your car is almost the size of the house my mother lives in," Kwatra, who was present as a translator, recalled.

The car the two leaders were travelling in was a stretch limousine. Modi's statement, Kwatra said, surprised the US president. This candid revelation offered him a glimpse into Modi's modest upbringing and straightforwardness.