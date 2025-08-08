ETV Bharat / international

When India, Pak Went To War, We Got Involved Directly: US Secretary Of State Rubio

New York: The US “got involved directly” when India and Pakistan went to war and President Donald Trump was able to deliver peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed.

Since May 10, Trump has repeated his claim many times that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan and told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a “lot of trade” with them if they stopped the conflict.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Rubio, in an interview to EWTN’s ‘The World Over’ on Thursday, said that Trump is committed to peace and being the “president of peace”. “And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace,” Rubio said.