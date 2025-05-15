ETV Bharat / international

What Trump And Sharaa Stand To Gain From Lifting Syria Sanctions

Syrians watch a televised speech by Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa at a cafe in Aleppo on May 14, 2025. In the Saudi capital on May 13, Trump announced he was lifting the "brutal and crippling" Assad-era sanctions, in response to demands from new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa's allies in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. ( AFP )

Beirut: Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, branded Donald Trump's decision to lift US sanctions on his country "historic and courageous", calling it a turning point for a nation shattered by war and isolation.

Speaking in a televised address, Sharaa said the US president's move "alleviates the suffering of the people, contributes to their rebirth and lays the foundations for stability in the region".

Trump's offer to ease sanctions -- mostly imposed during the repressive rule of ousted president Bashar al-Assad -- comes as a major boost to the war-ravaged country still coming to grips with regime change.

What benefits will Trump and Sharaa reap from this unprecedented step?

For Trump

According to the White House, during their brief meeting in Riyadh, Trump told Sharaa to "do a great job for the Syrian people", and presented a list of demands for the new leadership. The list includes normalising ties with Israel, expelling foreign fighters, deporting "Palestinian terrorists", and helping prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State (IS) group, among other goals.

While few expect Sharaa to deliver on all of them, Trump hopes the move will satisfy Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and offer broader strategic returns.

"It's a favour that costs him nothing to give, and he wins applause and gratitude in return, plus of course the benefits of giving Syria a shot at stability and recovery," said Aron Lund, fellow at the Century International research centre.

The presence of a functioning Syrian government, Lund added, would "make it easier for Trump to deliver on his ambition to pull US troops out of Syria". The United States has had a military presence in Syria throughout its civil war, largely backing Kurdish-led forces against IS.

Assad's government, by contrast, was supported by Russia, Iran and its proxies. Lifting sanctions, Lund said, "opens up the possibility of effective long-term cooperation against the Islamic State and Iran".