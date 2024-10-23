ETV Bharat / international

What Is United Nations Day? Know Its History And Significance

New Delhi: United Nations Day is celebrated on October 24 each year. It marks the anniversary of the founding of the United Nations in 1945. The day is an opportunity to promote the aims and achievements of the UN, including peace, development, and human rights. Various events and activities are held globally to raise awareness about the UN's work and its impact on international cooperation.

Brief history

United Nations Day has its roots in the establishment of the United Nations itself, which was founded on October 24, 1945. This date marks the entry into force of the UN Charter, a foundational document outlining the organisation's goals and structure.

In 1971, the UN General Assembly officially declared October 24 as United Nations Day, encouraging member states to observe the day with appropriate activities. The day serves as a reminder of the UN's mission to foster international peace, security, and cooperation among nations. Over the years, various themes have been highlighted, reflecting current global issues and the UN's ongoing efforts to address them.

Significance