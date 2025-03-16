ETV Bharat / international

The Alien Enemies Act: What To Know About A 1798 Law That Trump Has Invoked For Deportations

President Donald Trump waves before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump on Saturday invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the first time since World War II, granting himself sweeping powers under a centuries-old law to deport people associated with a Venezuelan gang. Hours later, a federal judge halted deportations under Trump's order.

The act is a sweeping wartime authority that allows non-citizens to be deported without being given the opportunity to go before an immigration or federal court judge.

Trump repeatedly hinted during his campaign that he would declare extraordinary powers to confront illegal immigration and laid additional groundwork in a slew of executive orders on Jan. 20.

His proclamation on Saturday identified Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang as an invading force. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, blocked anyone from being deported under Trump's proclamation for two weeks and scheduled a Friday hearing to consider arguments.

What is the Alien Enemies Act?

In 1798, with the U.S. preparing for what it believed would be a war with France, Congress passed a series of laws that increased the federal government's reach. Worried that immigrants could sympathize with the French, the Alien Enemies Act was created to give the president wide powers to imprison and deport non-citizens in time of war.

Since then, the act has been used just three times: during the War of 1812, World War I and World War II. During World War II, with anti-foreigner fears sweeping the country, it was part of the legal rationale for mass internment in the U.S. of people of German, Italian and especially Japanese ancestry.

An estimated 120,000 people with Japanese heritage, including those with U.S. citizenship, were incarcerated during the war.

What brought this to a head on a Saturday?

The American Civil Liberties Union and Democracy Forward preemptively sued Trump late Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C., saying five Venezuelan men being held at an immigration detention center in Raymondville, Texas, were at “imminent risk of removal” under the Alien Enemies Act.

Boasberg blocked their deportation, prompting an immediate appeal from the Justice Department. Almost simultaneously, the Trump administration agreed to pay El Salvador $6 million to imprison about 300 alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang for one year.

The agreement with El Salvador followed discussions between that country’s president, Nayib Bukele, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about housing migrants in El Salvador’s notorious prisons. Bukele’s government has arrested more than 84,000 people, sometimes without due process, since 2022 in a crackdown on gang violence.

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said two flights Saturday may have carried people deported under Trump's proclamation, one to El Salvador and one possibly to Honduras. Boasberg said any such flights would have to be returned midair to the United States.