What Is 'Situation Room' Where Trump Asks NSC To Be Present After Cutting Short G7 Visit?

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump has reportedly directed his national security staff to be ready for him in the 'Situation Room' of the White House after making an exit from the G7 summit in Canada.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Trump departed for Washington post-dinner at G7 Summit. He reportedly wants the National Security Council to be on standby in the Situation Room. This triggered speculations on what implications the Situation Room preparations may have on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

Here's all you need to know about 'Situation Room':

History of Situation Room

Though the idea of installing a secure communications site in the White House was first proposed to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, it was President John F Kennedy who made it happen.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy determined that future Presidents would need a dedicated crisis management centre and ordered the construction of a secure communications site. This became the first White House Situation Room and was updated in 2007 with top of the line technology.

Interesting Facts about Situation Room

Referred to as the "Sit Room," this is a secure conference room and intelligence management centre in the West Wing of the White House. It is equipped with advanced communications and information processing tools, making it a hub for the US President and his or her advisors to monitor and deal with crises at home and abroad in real-time.

It is a 24-hour watch and alert centre with a mission to provide the President, the National Security Advisor and the members of the NSC staff with current intelligence and open-source information in support of the formulation and implementation of national security policy.

The Sit Room staff is composed of approximately 30 personnel, organised around five watch teams that provide 7-day, 24- hour monitoring of international events.

The 5,500-square-foot, high-security complex of conference rooms and offices beneath the West Wing was completely stripped and revamped for $50 million in the late 2023.

The President who used the Situation Room the most was Lyndon B Johnson, who obsessively called for updates on the Vietnam War.

The President who used the Situation Room the least was Richard Nixon, who avoided it like the plague.

Some recent meetings of White House Situation Room by US Presidents