What Is 'Situation Room' Where Trump Asks NSC To Be Present After Cutting Short G7 Visit?

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump has reportedly directed his national security staff to be ready for him in the 'Situation Room' of the White House after making an exit from the G7 summit in Canada.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Trump departed for Washington post-dinner at G7 Summit. He reportedly wants the National Security Council to be on standby in the Situation Room. This triggered speculations on what implications the Situation Room preparations may have on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.
Here's all you need to know about 'Situation Room':
History of Situation Room
Though the idea of installing a secure communications site in the White House was first proposed to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, it was President John F Kennedy who made it happen.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy determined that future Presidents would need a dedicated crisis management centre and ordered the construction of a secure communications site. This became the first White House Situation Room and was updated in 2007 with top of the line technology.
Interesting Facts about Situation Room
Referred to as the "Sit Room," this is a secure conference room and intelligence management centre in the West Wing of the White House. It is equipped with advanced communications and information processing tools, making it a hub for the US President and his or her advisors to monitor and deal with crises at home and abroad in real-time.
It is a 24-hour watch and alert centre with a mission to provide the President, the National Security Advisor and the members of the NSC staff with current intelligence and open-source information in support of the formulation and implementation of national security policy.
The Sit Room staff is composed of approximately 30 personnel, organised around five watch teams that provide 7-day, 24- hour monitoring of international events.
The 5,500-square-foot, high-security complex of conference rooms and offices beneath the West Wing was completely stripped and revamped for $50 million in the late 2023.
The President who used the Situation Room the most was Lyndon B Johnson, who obsessively called for updates on the Vietnam War.
The President who used the Situation Room the least was Richard Nixon, who avoided it like the plague.
Some recent meetings of White House Situation Room by US Presidents
- October 2024 ( Iran attack on Isreal): President Joe Biden ordered the US military to "aid Israel's defence" and shoot down any and all Iranian missiles targeting Israel, the White House said. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in next month's US presidential election, are both monitoring Iran's attack on Israel from the White House Situation Room. Iran launched an unprecedented 180 missiles at Israel.
- October 2023 (Iran proxy groups attacking US Military bases in Iraq and Syria): While discussing "Bidenomics," President Joe Biden unexpectedly departed for the Situation Room. Concurrently, news emerged, according to Reuters, about Iran-affiliated groups coordinating rocket and drone strikes on US Military bases in Iraq and Syria. These assaults targeted three specific bases: Haql al-Omar, Al-Shaddadi, and Al Tanf. There were accounts of powerful blasts close to the Al Omar oil field, where US forces were located.
- 2020 (Drone strike killing Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani): Trump was seen in the Situation Room during his first term, along with then Vice President Mike Pence and other senior advisers when America's drone strike killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020.
- October 2019 (Killing of Al-Baghdadi ISIS leader): During President Donald Trump's term, the White House released an October 2019 photo of him in the Situation Room watching the commando raid that killed al-Baghdadi, the ISIS leader, in Syria.
- 2011 May (Operation to Kill Osama Bin Laden): Former President Barack Obama, then-Vice President Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other officials watched the operation Neptune Spear that killed Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room on May 1, 2011.
- March 2014 (Russia take over of Crimea): President Barack Obama convened a National Security Council meeting in the White House Situation Room to discuss the crisis in Ukraine. After the meeting, the Pentagon announced that the United States will suspend its military relations with Russia over its hostile takeover of Crimea.