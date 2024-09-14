What Is International Day Of Democracy? Know Its History And Significance

New Delhi: International Day of Democracy is observed on September 15 each year. Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007, this day aims to promote and uphold the principles of democracy and raise awareness about its importance globally.

It serves as a reminder of the value of democratic governance, human rights, and the rule of law, encouraging people and governments to strengthen democratic institutions and processes.

Significance

The day highlights the importance of democratic values and governance. It underscores the need to uphold democracy, which includes the protection of human rights, the rule of law, and the promotion of freedom and equality.

It serves to educate people about democratic practices and principles, fostering an understanding of how democratic systems function and their impact on society. It encourages citizens to engage actively in democratic processes, such as voting and civic participation, which are essential for a healthy democracy.

The day also brings attention to the challenges and threats facing democracies worldwide, including issues like corruption, inequality, and authoritarianism. It advocates for the importance of robust democratic institutions that can ensure transparency, accountability, and justice.

The International Day of Democracy is an opportunity to reflect on the successes and shortcomings of democratic systems and to reinforce the commitment to democratic values.

History of International Day of Democracy

The International Day of Democracy is observed on September 15 each year. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007, with the first observance occurring in 2008. Its purpose is to promote and uphold the principles of democracy, raise awareness about democratic issues, and encourage efforts to strengthen democratic institutions around the world.

The date was chosen to mark the adoption of the Universal Declaration on Democracy by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in 1997. The day highlights the importance of democratic governance, transparency, and accountability in ensuring the protection of human rights and the rule of law. It also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by democracies and the need for continuous improvement and commitment to democratic values.