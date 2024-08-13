ETV Bharat / international

'Stand Down' Israel Attack Threats: US, France, Germany, Italy And Britain Warn Iran

A demonstrator holds a picture of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran, during a rally in Baghdad, Iraq, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, to show support for Palestinians in Gaza and to condemn the killing of Haniyeh. ( AP )

Washington: The United States and European allies called on Iran to "stand down" Monday, as fears mounted of an imminent attack on Israel that could spark an all-out war in the Middle East.

Tensions are soaring in the region, with the United States rushing a missile submarine and an aircraft carrier group in a show of support for its key ally. Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have vowed revenge for the killing of the political leader of the Palestinian group Hamas in Tehran, and of a Hezbollah commander in Beirut.

International efforts to stave off an Iranian attack have intensified, with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain warning Tehran in a joint statement on Monday. "We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place," they said after speaking on Monday.

The White House warned that a "significant set of attacks" by Iran and its proxies was possible as soon as this week, saying that Israel shared the same assessment. As the frantic diplomacy continued, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer both called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to de-escalate the situation.

Pezeshkian said Monday his country has the "right to respond to aggressors." Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh had been in Tehran for the new Iranian president's inauguration last month when Haniyeh was killed in an attack that Iran has blamed on Israel. Israel assassinated Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut a day earlier, leaving the region on edge.

- 'No further time to lose' -

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said his country was "ready to foil any threat in real time" but added that he was "not familiar" with reports that Iran was expected to launch an attack in the next 24 hours. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the country had strengthened defenses and organized "offensive options" as "threats from Tehran and Beirut may materialize."

In a call with the Iraqi prime minister, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday "reiterated the importance of Iraq's responsibility to protect Coalition military advisors from attacks by Iran-aligned militias" following a recent attack, according to a statement.

Washington and the four European nations have also intensified their calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, regarding the conflict sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel as the root cause of the tensions in the Middle East. They backed a call by Biden and the leaders of Egypt and Qatar for renewed talks between Israel and Hamas this Thursday, "and stressed there is no further time to lose."