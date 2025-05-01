ETV Bharat / international

Weekend Round Of Nuclear Talks Between US And Iran Are Postponed, Oman Says

Dubai: Planned negotiations between Iran and the United States this weekend over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program have been postponed, Oman announced Thursday. A message online from Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi made the announcement in a post on the social platform X.

"For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd," he wrote. "New dates will be announced when mutually agreed." Al-Busaidi, who has mediated the talks through three rounds so far, did not elaborate. Iran and the U.S. did not immediately acknowledge al-Busaidi's comments.

The talks Saturday were to be held in Rome, which soon will see the Vatican begin the conclave on Wednesday to pick a new pope after the death of Pope Francis. Two other rounds of talks have been held in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

The talks seek to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic closing in on a half-century of enmity. The negotiations have been led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.