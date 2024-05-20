'Deeply Saddened and Shocked': PM Modi Reacts to Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's Death

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and other high-ranking officials.

According to Iran media, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian crashed in a dense forest area in East Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The helicopter's passengers, including Ebrahim Raeisi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to East Azarbaijan province, along with several other people were martyred in the incident.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow".

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar also offered condolences to the families of the deceased. "Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy", Jaishankar wrote in X (formerly Twitter).

India and Iran have historically maintained strong diplomatic and economic ties. These relations encompass various sectors, including trade, energy, and cultural exchange. India has consistently supported Iran's right to nuclear energy for peaceful purposes while adhering to international non-proliferation norms.

Additionally, India has invested in projects such as the Chabahar Port in Iran, which serves as a crucial link for trade between India, Iran, and Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan. However, geopolitical dynamics and sanctions have occasionally posed challenges to the relationship. Overall, India and Iran share a multifaceted partnership that continues to evolve over time.

Raisi had visited the northwestern province to inaugurate a dam project together with Aliyev, on their common border. The incident took place while a helicopter carrying Raisi, the country's foreign minister, and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday. Following this, a massive rescue operation sparked in a fog-shrouded forest as the public was urged to pray.

According to the state media Press TV report, along with Raisi, the country's foreign minister, Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor, Malek Rahmati, Friday Prayers leader of the city of Tabriz, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, and a member of the president's bodyguard team, Mahdi Mousavi, were present in the helicopter.