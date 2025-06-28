ETV Bharat / international

'We Must Help Them': Morocco Students Get Peers Back In School

Tiflet (Morocco): Moroccan student Said Rifai, 15, is on a mission to help his peers pursue education in a country where an estimated 270,000 children drop out of school each year.

"We must help them come back," said Rifai, who goes to middle school in Tiflet, a town east of the capital Rabat, and has already helped several of his friends back to school as part of a national youth-led effort. To tackle the problem, which educators and officials warn exacerbates social inequalities and drives poverty, Moroccan authorities offer dropouts a chance back in with support from fellow students.

One of Rifai's classmates, Doha El Ghazouli, who is also 15, said that together they had helped several friends return to school "before they abandoned their future". Huda Enebcha, 16, told AFP how she and her friend Ghazouli managed to convince a neighbour to resume her studies.

We helped her review the most difficult subjects, and we showed her videos of some school activities", said Enebcha. "She finally agreed after a lot of effort." To ease the transition back into the education system, the "second chance school" scheme offers some teenagers vocational training alongside remedial classes, with an emphasis on giving former dropouts agency and choice.

Hssain Oujour, who leads the national programme, said 70 percent of the teenagers enrolled in it have taken up vocational training that could help them enter the labour force, with another 20 percent returning to the traditional school system.

Across Morocco, a country of 37 million people, classrooms are often overcrowded, and the public education system is generally viewed as inferior to private institutions, which charge fees that can be prohibitive for many families.

'Lend a hand'

Around 250 million children worldwide lack basic literacy skills, and in Morocco, nearly one in four inhabitants -- around nine million people -- are illiterate, according to the UN children's agency UNICEF.

Dropout rates tend to be higher in rural and impoverished areas, said Said Tamouh, the principal of the Jawhara School in Tiflet that the students interviewed by AFP attend.