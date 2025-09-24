ETV Bharat / international

We Love India, Want More Energy Trade With It: US Energy Secretary

New York: The US wants to expand energy cooperation with its “awesome ally” India, including in natural gas and coal, nuclear, and clean cooking fuels, where New Delhi has been a 'star', US energy secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday.

“A lot of my early time when I arrived in my position was dealing with India, the world's largest democracy, an awesome ally of the United States, a fast growing economy, a truly dynamic society that of course has rapidly growing energy demand because people are increasing their prosperity, their opportunities,” Wright said in response to a question by PTI.

“I'm a huge fan of India. We love India. We look forward to more energy trade, more interactions back and forth with India,” he said.

Wright addressed a press conference organised at the New York Foreign Press Centre. He was responding to the question by PTI on Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks that New Delhi expects to increase its trade with Washington on energy products in the years to come, and India’s energy security goals will have a high element of US involvement.

Wright was asked how he sees collaboration between India and the US in the field of energy against the backdrop of the additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian purchase of Russian oil.