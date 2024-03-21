'We cry for all children just as for our own': Israel on Badaun killings

author img

By IANS

Published : 26 minutes ago

Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, took to X(formerly Twitter) and condemned the brutal killing of two youth in Uttar Pradesh.

Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, took to X(formerly Twitter) and condemned the brutal killing of two youth in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: Israel said on Thursday that it is completely devastated by the information unraveling about the brutal killing of two young brothers in Uttar Pradesh and called the incident "heartbreaking".

The children, aged 13 and six, were allegedly hacked to death by a local barber as they were playing on the terrace of their home at Baba Colony in Budaun on Tuesday evening.

"We are completely devastated by the information unraveling about the brutal killing of Ayush and Ahaan in #Budaun," Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said in a post on X on Thursday.

Speaking of crimes committed against Israeli children in its ongoing war with Hamas, Ohad Nakash Kaynar said they cry for all children as they do for their own.

"As Israelis who have just seen the most heinous crimes perpetrated against defenseless children in our southern cities, we cry for all children just as for our own. Heartbreaking," the message, reposted by the Israeli Embassy, said.

The main accused, Sajid, was shot dead in a police encounter two hours after the murder.

The mother of the slain children told reporters: "It is Javed who can disclose the motive behind the murder of my minor sons. I still do not know why Sajid killed my sons. Maybe he did it at someone's behest,” she said.

According to local media reports, Hamas militants killed more than 30 Israeli children when they attacked the country on October 7, 2023. Israel says 130 hostages abducted last year remain in captivity, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Following reports that Hamas killed or kidnapped several children during its attack, the group had released footage of its militants attending to infants and toddlers.

Read More

  1. Badaun Double Murder: Second Accused Surrenders in Bareilly; Pleads Innocence in Video
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Two Children Brutally Murdered in Badaun, Accused Killed in Police Encounter

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.