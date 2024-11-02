ETV Bharat / international

Indian Companies Listed In US Sanctions Do Not Violate Laws, Says MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement on Saturday regarding the recent sanctions imposed by the United States on over a dozen Indian companies. These sanctions stem from allegations of the companies’ connections to Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting the intricate geopolitical landscape surrounding this issue.

On October 30, the US Treasury Department took the significant step of announcing sanctions against nearly 400 firms and individuals from 17 different countries. They categorised these entities as “Third-Country Sanctions Evaders,” a designation that underscores the seriousness of the allegations. Included in this extensive list were 19 Indian companies, which the US claims have played a role in supporting Russia during its conflict with Ukraine, complicating India’s diplomatic position.

In response to these developments, the MEA articulated a robust defence of India’s legal framework, stating, “We have seen reports on US sanctions. India possesses a comprehensive legal and regulatory structure governing strategic trade and non-proliferation controls.”

During the regular media briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasised that India is an active participant in three prominent multilateral export control regimes—the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia Group, and the Missile Technology Control Regime.

The MEA asserted that India has been effectively implementing relevant sanctions from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), particularly UNSC resolution 1540, which pertains to non-proliferation.

He said, "Our understanding is that the transactions and companies listed in these sanctions do not violate Indian laws.” Despite this clarification, the Ministry stressed the importance of maintaining India's established non-proliferation credentials.

"To that end, they are engaging with various Indian departments and agencies to educate Indian companies on the relevant export control provisions," the MEA said.

The MEA also noted that the Government of India is conducting regular outreach events aimed at strategic trade and export control for Indian industries and stakeholders.