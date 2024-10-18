Watch: Purported Video Shows Yahya Sinwar's Last Act Of Resistance Against Israeli Drone In Gaza

Gaza: A video footage released by Israeli Defence Forces shows Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar throwing dare to Israeli forces. The drone footage shows Sinwar wearing kufiyyeh, traditional headdress worn by men from parts of the Middle East, and was covered in dust. The highlight of the footage is that despite being severely injured and surrounded by IDF soldiers, he tried to attack an Israeli drone in an act of defiance.

His determination, even when close to death, shows the intense resistance against what he saw as Zionist occupation. The video captures Sinwar's fierce spirit and commitment to the cause of Gaza people. It serves as a reminder of the complex and often tragic nature of conflicts in the region. The footage appears to be a symbol of powerful testament to the struggles faced by many in Gaza.

In his final moments, he was seen sitting on a sofa with his face covered and the building seems to be in ruins, possibly the aftermath of an Israeli air raid. Presenting the footage, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said Sinwar was injured in his hand by gunfire. "He can be seen here with his face covered, in his final moments, throwing a wooden plank at the drone. We identified him as a terrorist inside a building, fired at the building, and then went in to search. We found him with a vest, a pistol, and 40,000 shekels. He was on the run, fleeing, and our forces eliminated him," Hagari told reporters.

Hagari added that Sinwar tried to escape justice but failed as Israel took him out. " It was Yahya Sinwar who decided to wage war with Israel while hiding behind civilians in Gaza," Hagari said.

Sinwar was inside a tunnel in Rafah which was in the same complex as the tunnel where the bodies of six Israeli hostages were found in August. The IDF and Shin Bet launched a crackdown and took DNA samples from the underground room. Israeli officials believe Sinwar likely gave the order to kill the six hostages as he fled the area. Hamas is, however, yet to confirm the death of Sinwar.