Washington: It was a tumultuous start to President Donald Trump's maiden address to the joint session of the US Congress as a Democratic lawmaker was ejected from the session on Tuesday after he booed and shouted at Trump while he delivered his speech.

Veteran congressman Al Green of Texas stood up, raised and shook his cane and shouted at Trump, prompting jeers from Republicans across the aisle and leading congressional aides to escort the African-American lawmaker out of the House of Representatives chamber as Trump looked on.

Watch: Democratic Lawmaker Green Confronts Trump, Is Removed From US Congress (AFP)

“The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades,” Trump said as he began his speech. “You have no mandate,” Democratic Rep. Al Green countered. Republicans quickly jumped to their feet with chants of “USA! USA!”

Green was then removed from the House chamber. Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting “Get out!” and “Goodbye!” at the lawmaker. Green shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

Trump was delivering his first maiden speech to Congress since returning to the White House. The speech is also significant as it comes amid his series of radical steps that have changed US' economic and foreign policies in just six weeks since he took office. (Agency inputs)