Washington Plane Crash: Helicopter Involved In Collision Was On Training Flight

Washington: The US Army said the helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet near Washington on Wednesday was a UH-60 Blackhawk based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. A crew of three soldiers were onboard the helicopter, an Army official said. The helicopter was on a training flight, AP reported.

Military aircraft frequently conduct training flights in and around the congested and heavily restricted airspace around the US capital for familiarization and continuity of government planning.

The jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with the Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. There were multiple fatalities, according to a person familiar with the matter, but the precise number of victims was unclear as rescue crews hunted for any survivors.

Lot of sadness’ in terminal after passenger jet crash

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was waiting to catch his flight back to Buffalo, New York, when he saw through the terminal window some emergency vehicles moving out below.

“It didn’t seem anything too strange at that point,” Poloncarz said. “And then about a minute or so after that, there was an announcement of a full-ground stop, that there would be no flights landing and no flights taking off. And then we started to see a lot of emergency vehicles heading towards the river.” Poloncarz and others soon saw reports on social media of a plane crash, while rumors began to swirl.

“When flights get delayed, people get aggravated and upset. But there was no one getting aggravated or upset because I think we all realized pretty quickly the magnitude of what occurred. The terminal grew pretty quiet. There was a lot of sadness.”

Last fatal U.S. commercial airline crash was in 2009

The last fatal crash involving a U.S. commercial airline occurred in 2009 in New York, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Everyone aboard the Bombardier DHC-8 propeller plane was killed, including 45 passengers, 2 pilots and 2 flight attendants. Another person on the ground also died, bringing the total death toll to 50. An investigation determined that the captain accidentally caused the plane to stall as it approached the airport in Buffalo. (Agency inputs)