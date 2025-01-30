ETV Bharat / international

US Plane Crash: 30 Seconds Before Mid-Air Collision, No Response From Helicopter To ATC Warning

An air traffic controller asks the helicopter if it has the arriving plane in sight to which there is no response. The controller tries again.

Washington Plane Crash Audio Shows No Response From Helicopter After Air Traffic Control Warning
Signs display an "Emergency Alert" above an American Airlines counter in the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Updated : Jan 30, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Washington: An American Airlines flight 5342 with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided mid-air on Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington in the United States, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

There was no immediate word on casualties or the cause of the collision, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asks the helicopter if it has the arriving plane in sight: “PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?” The controller makes another radio call to PAT25 moments later: “PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ.”

The two aircraft collide seconds later. The audio from flight tracking sites doesn’t record any response from the helicopter, if any, to the warnings from air traffic control. The plane’s radio transponder stopped transmitting about 2,400 feet (730 meters) short of the runway, roughly over the middle of the river.

The American Airlines flight was inbound to Reagan National at an altitude of about 400 feet and a speed of about 140 miles per hour when it suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River, according to data from its radio transponder. The Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet was manufactured in 2004 and can be configured to carry up to 70 passengers.

Helicopter was on training flight

The U.S. Army said the helicopter that collided with the passenger jet was a UH-60 Blackhawk based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. A crew of three soldiers were onboard the helicopter, an Army official said. The helicopter was on a training flight. Military aircraft frequently conduct training flights in and around the congested and heavily restricted airspace around the nation’s capital for familiarization and continuity of government planning.

President Donald Trump said he’s been briefed on the ‘terrible accident’ at Reagan National Airport. In a statement late Wednesday, Trump thanked first responders for their “incredible work,” noting that he was “monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.” “May God Bless their souls,” he added. (Agency inputs)

Read More

Washington DC Plane Crash: Passenger Jet With 64 Aboard Collides With Army Helicopter While Landing At Reagan Airport

Washington: An American Airlines flight 5342 with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided mid-air on Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington in the United States, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

There was no immediate word on casualties or the cause of the collision, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asks the helicopter if it has the arriving plane in sight: “PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?” The controller makes another radio call to PAT25 moments later: “PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ.”

The two aircraft collide seconds later. The audio from flight tracking sites doesn’t record any response from the helicopter, if any, to the warnings from air traffic control. The plane’s radio transponder stopped transmitting about 2,400 feet (730 meters) short of the runway, roughly over the middle of the river.

The American Airlines flight was inbound to Reagan National at an altitude of about 400 feet and a speed of about 140 miles per hour when it suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River, according to data from its radio transponder. The Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet was manufactured in 2004 and can be configured to carry up to 70 passengers.

Helicopter was on training flight

The U.S. Army said the helicopter that collided with the passenger jet was a UH-60 Blackhawk based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. A crew of three soldiers were onboard the helicopter, an Army official said. The helicopter was on a training flight. Military aircraft frequently conduct training flights in and around the congested and heavily restricted airspace around the nation’s capital for familiarization and continuity of government planning.

President Donald Trump said he’s been briefed on the ‘terrible accident’ at Reagan National Airport. In a statement late Wednesday, Trump thanked first responders for their “incredible work,” noting that he was “monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.” “May God Bless their souls,” he added. (Agency inputs)

Read More

Washington DC Plane Crash: Passenger Jet With 64 Aboard Collides With Army Helicopter While Landing At Reagan Airport

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US PLANE CRASHAMERICAN AIRLINESCOLLISIONPLANE CRASHWASHINGTON PLANE CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.