ETV Bharat / international

'War Has Returned To Russia': Ukraine President Zelensky In Independence Day Address

author img

By AFP

Published : 3 hours ago

Russia wanted to "destroy" Ukraine but war has "returned to its home", President Zelensky said in a Ukrainian Independence Day video address that he said was recorded in the border area from where Kyiv launched its surprise incursion into Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) greeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the entrance of the Mariinskyi Palace ahead of their meeting, in Kyiv, on Aug. 23, 2024 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) greeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the entrance of the Mariinskyi Palace ahead of their meeting, in Kyiv, on Aug. 23, 2024 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia wanted to "destroy" Ukraine but that war has "returned to its home", in a Ukrainian Independence Day video address he said was recorded from where Kyiv launched its surprise incursion into Russia.

Kyiv celebrates independence from the Soviet Union as the long war with Russia has reached a dramatic moment, with Ukrainian forces mounting an incursion in Russia's Kursk region and Moscow eyeing more east Ukrainian towns.

Zelensky published a video from a deserted, forested area in the Sumy region, which he visited earlier this week, saying it was a "few kilometres" from where Ukrainian forces shocked the world on August 6 by crossing into Russia.

The war-time leader said Kyiv "surprises once again" and vowed that Russia "will know what retribution is". By launching its 2022 invasion, he said "Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us. Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to its home.

"Anyone who wants to sow evil on our land will reap its fruit on their territory," he added. "This is not a prediction, not gloating, not blind revenge. It is justice." Zelensky called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "sick old man from Red Square who constantly threatens everyone with the red button." Ukraine's Kursk incursion has rattled Moscow, but not slowed Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine.

Read More

  1. India Makes It Clear: Peace Summits On Ukraine Cannot Be One-Sided, Russia Must Be Involved
  2. PM Modi Invites President Zelenskyy To Visit India; He Says Would Be Happy To Travel To The 'Great' Nation
  3. PM Modi's Kyiv Visit Could Break Ice But India Won't Directly Mediate Between Russia And Ukraine, Says Expert

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia wanted to "destroy" Ukraine but that war has "returned to its home", in a Ukrainian Independence Day video address he said was recorded from where Kyiv launched its surprise incursion into Russia.

Kyiv celebrates independence from the Soviet Union as the long war with Russia has reached a dramatic moment, with Ukrainian forces mounting an incursion in Russia's Kursk region and Moscow eyeing more east Ukrainian towns.

Zelensky published a video from a deserted, forested area in the Sumy region, which he visited earlier this week, saying it was a "few kilometres" from where Ukrainian forces shocked the world on August 6 by crossing into Russia.

The war-time leader said Kyiv "surprises once again" and vowed that Russia "will know what retribution is". By launching its 2022 invasion, he said "Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us. Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to its home.

"Anyone who wants to sow evil on our land will reap its fruit on their territory," he added. "This is not a prediction, not gloating, not blind revenge. It is justice." Zelensky called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "sick old man from Red Square who constantly threatens everyone with the red button." Ukraine's Kursk incursion has rattled Moscow, but not slowed Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine.

Read More

  1. India Makes It Clear: Peace Summits On Ukraine Cannot Be One-Sided, Russia Must Be Involved
  2. PM Modi Invites President Zelenskyy To Visit India; He Says Would Be Happy To Travel To The 'Great' Nation
  3. PM Modi's Kyiv Visit Could Break Ice But India Won't Directly Mediate Between Russia And Ukraine, Says Expert

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYRUSSIA UKRAINE WARVLADIMIR PUTINUKRAINE INDEPENDENCE DAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.