Want To Strengthen Political, Economic Relations With India: Afghanistan

New Delhi: The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has described India as an "important" regional and economic power following talks between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Misri and Muttaqi held talks in Dubai on Wednesday in the first publicly acknowledged highest-level meeting since the Taliban captured power in August 2021.

In a statement, the Afghan foreign ministry said Muttaqi "thanked India for its humanitarian assistance and added that in line with its balanced and economy-focused foreign policy, we want to strengthen political and economic relations with India".

"The foreign minister also assured the Indian side that there is no threat from Afghanistan and expressed his hope for facilitation of visas (by India) for traders, patients and students in order to enhance diplomatic relations," it said.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the ministries of commerce and transport of Afghanistan, the statement added. "Comprehensive discussions were held on political, economic and people-to-people relations between the two countries," it said.

In the meeting, the Indian side said New Delhi would consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan and provide material support to the country in the health sector, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees, the MEA said on Wednesday.