Want All Parties To Resolve Disagreements Peacefully: US On India-Bangladesh Ties

The United States has said that it wants India and Bangladesh to resolve their differences peacefully.

File image of a protest march towards Indian High Commission in Dhaka (AP)
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Washington: The United States has said that it wants India and Bangladesh to resolve their differences peacefully. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miler said this at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

"We want to see all parties resolve their disagreements peacefully," Miller said, responding to a question on the recent visit of India's foreign secretary to Bangladesh.

During his visit early this week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed New Delhi's "concerns" over the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh.

"I have underlined India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh. At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities," Misri told reporters in Dhaka at the end of his visit.

TAGGED:



