ETV Bharat / international

Vivek Ramaswamy Plans To Run For Ohio Governor

A 39-year-old entrepreneur-turned-politician Ramaswamy will announce his decision to run for Ohio governor soon.

Indian American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy
Indian American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 9:14 AM IST

Washington: Indian American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy plans to run for Ohio governor, multiple media reports said Friday.

Ramaswamy, 39, who had an unsuccessful run in the Republican presidential race, is now a close confidant of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J D Vance. Trump has entrusted him, along with Tesla owner Elon Musk, with the task of reforming the governance.

Born to Indian parents in Cincinnati and a Harvard and Yale graduate, Ramaswamy plans to announce his decision to run for Ohio governor soon, The Washington Post reported quoting anonymous sources.

“Vivek’s base plan remains [the] same: to get accomplishments at DOGE and then announce a run for governor shortly,” an Ohio operative familiar with Ramaswamy’s thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post.

“The statement is drafted. It is ready,” the person said Ramaswamy told them. If elected, he would replace Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who is restricted by term limits. The Ohio election is scheduled for November 2026.

Washington: Indian American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy plans to run for Ohio governor, multiple media reports said Friday.

Ramaswamy, 39, who had an unsuccessful run in the Republican presidential race, is now a close confidant of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J D Vance. Trump has entrusted him, along with Tesla owner Elon Musk, with the task of reforming the governance.

Born to Indian parents in Cincinnati and a Harvard and Yale graduate, Ramaswamy plans to announce his decision to run for Ohio governor soon, The Washington Post reported quoting anonymous sources.

“Vivek’s base plan remains [the] same: to get accomplishments at DOGE and then announce a run for governor shortly,” an Ohio operative familiar with Ramaswamy’s thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post.

“The statement is drafted. It is ready,” the person said Ramaswamy told them. If elected, he would replace Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who is restricted by term limits. The Ohio election is scheduled for November 2026.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OHIO GOVERNORUSOHIO ELECTIONVIVEK RAMASWAMY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.