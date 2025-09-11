ETV Bharat / international

'Violation Of Qatar's Sovereignty': PM Modi Speaks To Emir A Day After Israeli Attack On Doha

PM Narendra Modi with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani during the latter's visit to India. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the violation of Qatar's sovereignty in the wake of Israel's air strikes on Doha targeting Hamas leaders that triggered fears of further escalation of the already fragile situation in the region.

The prime minister's rare criticism directed at Israel came after he spoke to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and conveyed India's "deep concern" at the attacks in Doha.

Israel carried out the air strikes on Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday in the latest in a series of attacks it launched against Syria, Iran and Lebanon. The attack on Doha triggered global outrage.

"Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha," Modi said on social media.

"India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation," he said.

The prime minister said India "stands firmly" in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Following the attack, Hamas said five of its members were killed in the Israeli air strike. However, it said Israel's attempt to assassinate its leaders "failed".

Hamas said its negotiating team was holding deliberations to discuss a proposal from the US for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip at a building when the attack took place. The prime minister's rebuke came days after India joined other member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in strongly condemning the military strikes by Israel and the US on Iran.

An Indian readout said Prime Minister Modi appreciated the role being played by Qatar in promoting regional peace and stability, including its mediation efforts in Gaza to achieve a ceasefire and release of all hostages.

The prime minister reiterated support for resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy and the need to avoid escalation, it said. "Sheikh Tamim thanked Prime Minister Modi for the expression of solidarity with the people and the State of Qatar," it said.

The SCO summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin also condemned actions that have led to numerous casualties among the civilian population and a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.