Vinay Kwatra As Indian Envoy To US? A First Under Modi Dispensation

New Delhi: With reports suggesting that former Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra's name has been forwarded to Washington as India's new ambassador to the US, this will mark the first time that the Narendra Modi government will engage in top-level diplomatic engagement with the Western power via a political appointment.

Kwatra, a 1988 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, retired as Foreign Secretary earlier this month. He was succeeded by Vikram Misri who had served as Deputy National Security Advisor on July 15.

The appointment of Kwatra will be a departure from the current Modi dispensation's practice of appointing a serving IFS officer as ambassador to the US. Kwatra will fill the post that has been lying vacant since the retirement of Taranjit Singh Sandhu, another 1988 batch IFS officer.

Though he is a career diplomat, Kwatra’s appointment to the top Indian diplomat's post in the US post-superannuation is being seen as political. Though political appointments to diplomatic posts is not out of the ordinary, this is the first time that the Modi government has chosen this option since coming to power in 2014 in dealing with the US with which India shares a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The last time India appointed a retired diplomat as ambassador to the US was in 2011 when Nirupama Rao was named for the coveted post following her superannuation as Foreign Secretary. She was succeeded by current External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Arun Kumar Singh, Navtej Sarna, Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Taranjit Singh Sandhu who were all serving IFS officers.

However, as mentioned above, the appointment of retired IFS officers to important ambassadorial posts is not a rarity. Apart from Nirupama Rao, two other notable examples are Kanwal Sibal and Ranjan Mathai. A 1966 batch IFS officer, Sibal retired as Foreign Secretary in November 2003. Following this, he was India’s Ambassador to Russia in 2004 where he served till 2007. Sibal had a long and illustrious career in the IFS, joining in 1966 and serving in various significant positions, including as Ambassador to Turkey, Egypt, and France.

Sibal had in-depth knowledge of Russia-India relations, a critical aspect of India’s foreign policy. His previous diplomatic engagements and understanding of geopolitical dynamics made him an ideal candidate for this role. Russia is a key strategic partner for India, especially in areas like defence, energy, and international diplomacy. Having an experienced diplomat like Sibal was crucial to managing and enhancing this relationship.

Sibal’s experience in handling crises and his diplomatic skills in managing complex international issues were highly valued. His ability to navigate through challenging diplomatic landscapes was an asset for India in its relations with Russia. His proven negotiation skills and ability to engage effectively with international counterparts were significant factors in his appointment.

A 1974 batch IFS officer, Mathai retired as Foreign Secretary in 2013. During the course of his illustrious career, he served as India’s Ambassador to Israel, Qatar and France and also as Deputy High Commissioner to the UK. Following his retirement as Foreign Secretary in July 2013, he was appointed as Indian High Commissioner to the UK in December of the same year.

Mathai had considerable experience and understanding of India's relations with major global powers, including the UK. His expertise was crucial in managing the multifaceted India-UK relationship, which encompasses trade, investment, cultural exchange, and strategic cooperation. The UK is a vital partner for India in numerous areas such as trade, education, defence, and international diplomacy. Having a seasoned diplomat like Mathai in London was instrumental in furthering these ties.

Appointing retired diplomats to important ambassadorial positions is a practice that recognises their valuable contributions and ensures that their expertise continues to benefit the country.

Kwatra's likely appointment as Ambassador to the US is the latest such case. A former Ambassador to France and Nepal, Kwatra had stints at the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office as Joint Secretary. He has also served as Minister (Commerce) at the Embassy of India in Washington from May 2010 to July 2013. Between July 2013 and October 2015, Kwatra headed the Policy Planning and Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and later served as the head of the Americas Division in the Foreign Ministry where he dealt with India's relations with the US and Canada.

Kwatra’s likely appointment in Washington will come just months ahead of the US electing a new president. Though India-US relations have grown over the last couple of decades, New Delhi has nevertheless maintained its long-known position of maintaining diplomatic relations with one country independent of a third. Despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, New Delhi has continued to maintain close relations with Moscow as was evident during the recent annual bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Having had experience of serving at the Indian Embassy in Washington, Kwatra, if appointed as ambassador, will have his job cut out – interacting with top Americans and shaping the future of India-US relations under a new president who will assume office in January next year.