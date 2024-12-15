Vijay Diwas 2024: Date, History & Significance

New Delhi: Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to mark the great victory achieved by India over Pakistan to remember the valour and sacrifices made by the military forces. The victory is a witness to the freedom of Bangladesh as an independent nation from the repressive rule of Pakistan.



Every brushstroke reflects the bravery of our heroes, Rising Star Corps_IA wrote on X, "Every brushstroke reflets the bravery of our heroes commemorating of Vijay Diwas of 1971 War, Gurj Division organised a painting competition in Mamun, with hundreds of students paying tribute to gallant legacy of Indian Army."

Expressing similar feelings, Konark Corps Indian Army posted on X, "Warriors on Wheels. To mark the commemoration of Vijay Diwas, a cycle rally was organised by the Bogra Brigade at Jodhpur Military Station. It was conducted to honour the courage & sacrifice of our Brave hearts of 1971 & it served as a tribute to their legacy."



History

The 1971 Indo-Pak war was forced upon India due to the widespread genocide of people of East Pakistan (now Bangaladesh) carried out by an oppressive military regime under General of Pakistan. The war, which was short and intense, was fought on both Eastern and Western fronts. The 13 day war resulted in the complete surrender of Pakistani forces and the creation of Bangladesh. The Indian Armed Forces reigned supreme over the Pakistani military in the battle field, the ministry of Defence earlier said.



Vijay Diwas Celebration

This day is celebrated to commemorate the anniversary of victory of Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, in which about 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh, as per ministry information.



Battle of Longewala

This battle of Longewala was fought during the Indo-Pakistan War on the night of 4/5 December 1971 where Pakistan’s forces were destroyed by brave Indian soldiers. This battle is remembered in history as one of the fine examples of grit, determination and bravery of Indian troops.



Birth of Bangladesh

