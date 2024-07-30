ETV Bharat / international

Vietnamese Prime Minister Arrives In India Today To Strengthen Trade, Investment

New Delhi: Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh will begin his New Delhi visit today. He is the second head of the government to visit India in PM Modi's third term. The visit comes days after the passing away of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

PM Modi condoled the death of Trong in a post on X, "Saddened by the news of the passing away of the Vietnamese leader, General Secretary HE Nguyen Phu Trong. We pay our respects to the departed leader. Extend our deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the people and leadership of Vietnam in this hour of grief.”

The Vietnamese PM will pay a state visit to India from July 30 to August 1. He is expected to be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several Ministers, Deputy Ministers and business leaders. On August 1, Prime Minister Chinh will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan after which he will visit Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

He will hold bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister, who will also host a luncheon in his honour. Prime Minister Chinh is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is expected to call on the visiting Prime Minister.

India and Vietnam have age-old historical and civilizational ties, which were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of the Prime Minister to Vietnam in September 2016. India considers Vietnam a key pillar of its Act East Policy and an important partner in its Indo-Pacific vision.

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday took part in the funeral proceedings of Nguyen Phu Trong, the late General Secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, in an event attended by thousands of mourners and world leaders.

While attending the state funeral of Nguyen Phu Trong, Doval extended India's condolences to Vietnam President To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The NSA was accompanied by the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam at the funeral. He also expressed India’s solidarity with the people and leaders of Vietnam in this time of grief.