ETV Bharat / international

Vietnamese Doctor, Japanese Animator Among Among 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees

Manila: A Vietnamese doctor who has helped seek justice for victims of the powerful defoliant dioxin Agent Orange used by US forces during the Vietnam War is among this year's winners of the Ramon Magsaysay Awards regarded as Asia's version of the Nobel Prizes.

The other winners announced on Saturday were a group of doctors who struggled to secure adequate healthcare for Thailand's rural poor, an Indonesian environmental defender, a Japanese animator who tackles complex issues for children and a Bhutanese academician promoting his country's cultural heritage to help current predicaments.

First given in 1958, the annual awards are named after a Philippine president who died in a 1957 plane crash, and honour the greatness of spirit in selfless service to people across Asia.

"The award has celebrated those who challenge the status quo with integrity by courageously confronting systemic injustices, transform critical sectors through groundbreaking solutions that drive societal progress, and address pressing global issues with unwavering resilience, said Susanna B. Afan, president of the award foundation.

Vietnamese doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong carried out extensive research into the devastating and long-term effects of Agent Orange which she said she first encountered in the late 1960s as a medical intern when she helped deliver babies with severe birth defects as a result of the lingering effect of highly toxic chemical, according to the awards body.

"Her work serves as a dire warning for the world to avoid war at all costs as its tragic repercussions can reach far into the future, the Magsaysay foundation said. She offers proof that it can never be too late to right the wrongs of war and gain justice and relief for its hapless victims."

American forces used Agent Orange during the Vietnam War to defoliate Vietnamese jungles and to destroy crops for the Vietnamese Communists, or Viet Cong, who fought against South Vietnam and the United States.

Between 1962 and 1971, the US military sprayed roughly 11 million gallons of the chemical agent dioxin used in Agent Orange across large swaths of southern Vietnam. Dioxin stays in the soil and in the sediment of lakes and rivers for generations. It can enter the food supply through the fat of fish and other animals.