Video: Sikh Man Waving Machete On Los Angeles Street Before Shot Dead By Police

Gurpreet Singh (35), who was seen waving a machete near Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, was shot dead by police in July this year. Now, a dramatic video of the fatal shooting and moments before it has surfaced on social media, two days after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released it on YouTube.

The bodycam video shows that Singh was performing gatka, an ancient martial art form that has its roots in Punjab, while wielding a 2-foot machete in the middle of a busy intersection. He was captured wearing a vest, shorts and a blue turban. The incident took place at the intersection of Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard after multiple calls were made to emergency services reporting a man waving a large blade at the intersection.

According to the LAPD, Singh abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the road and waved the machete frantically. Officials claimed that at one point, he appeared to cut his own tongue with the sword. “We repeatedly commanded him to drop the blade, but he refused. He quickly returned to his vehicle, grabbed a water bottle, and flung it at officers before driving away with the machete hanging out the window,” they said.

The LAPD officials said that their brief pursuit also failed as Singh allegedly drove erratically and crashed into a police vehicle. They alleged that he stopped his car at around Figueroa and 12th Streets and charged at them with the weapon. In response, officers opened fire, striking Singh, who was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries on July 17. No officers or civilians were injured during the incident.

According to reports, Central Area Police Officer IIs Michael Orozco and Nestor Espinoza Bojorquez have been named as those involved in the shooting. Following the shooting, an investigation has been launched.