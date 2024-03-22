Video Shows Israeli Drone Killing Four Civilians in Khan Younis

Gaza: An Israeli military drone targeted and killed four civilians with missiles in Khan Younis in February as they tried to enter their demolished homes. The scenes are shown in a graphic video released on Friday. The video shows the youth searching for their homes or what remains of them among the rubble on a road cleared by the army's vehicles before withdrawing from the area. The footage shows that the four civilians did not carry weapons and did not pose any threat.

The individuals can be seen walking in open ground when the drone launches multiple missiles at them. After two youths were killed in the first hit, the third and fourth were killed with two more missiles. Sharing the video on X, whistleblower Edward Snowden shared a series of posts saying, "Everyone in the world needs to see this. Note that this footage permits no room for "it was a mistake," showing repeated, specifically targeted strikes on the unarmed and even wounded. The sort of behaviour the ICJ explicitly forbid in the genocide ruling against Israel."

"You need to understand that the technical capability behind such killings is becoming increasingly easy to achieve and increasingly automated. Soon enough, an official will drag their finger across a map, and anyone judged by a crude algorithm to have crossed that line will die," Snowden said.

"Yes, this is an outrageous crime. But if not for this video, no one would have even known that it happened. This is a glimpse of this world's future. Even if you care nothing for Israel-Palestine, take a moment to care for your own tomorrow. This is not okay," he added. (sic)

In Gaza, the Health Ministry said the death toll in the territory on Thursday rose to nearly 32,000 Palestinians. It doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

