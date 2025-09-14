ETV Bharat / international

Venezuela Says US Navy Raided A Tuna Boat In The Caribbean As Tensions Rise

Caracas: Personnel from a U.S. warship boarded a Venezuelan tuna boat with nine fishermen while it was sailing in Venezuelan waters, Venezuela's foreign minister said on Saturday, underlining strained relations with the United States. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tensions between the two nations escalated after U.S. President Donald Trump in August ordered the deployment of warships in the Caribbean, off the coast of the South American country, citing the fight against Latin American drug cartels.

While reading a statement on Saturday, Foreign Minister Yván Gil told journalists the Venezuelan tuna boat was "illegally and hostilely boarded by a United States Navy destroyer" and 18 armed personnel who remained on the vessel for eight hours, preventing communication and the fishermen's normal activities. They were then released under escort by the Venezuelan navy.

The fishing boat had authorization from the Ministry of Fisheries to carry out its work, Gil said at a press conference, during which he presented photos of the incident.

Along with the statement, Venezuela's foreign affairs ministry distributed a short video, taken, according to the ministry, by the Venezuelan fishermen. In the video, it is alleged that part of the fishing boat, U.S. Navy personnel and the U.S. warship can be seen.

"Those who give the order to carry out such provocations are seeking an incident that would justify a military escalation in the Caribbean," Gil said, adding that the objective is to "persist in their failed policy" of regime change in Venezuela. Gil said the incident was "illegal" and "illegitimate" and warned that Venezuela will defend its sovereignty against any "provocation."