ETV Bharat / international

Venezuela Leader And Former Presidential Candidate Edmundo González Flees Country For Asylum In Spain

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez waves to supporters during a political event at a square in the Hatillo municipality of Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2024. ( AP )

Caracas (Venezuela): Former Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has fled into exile after being granted asylum in Spain, delivering a major blow to millions who placed their hopes in his upstart campaign to end two decades of single-party rule.

The surprise departure of the man considered by Venezuela’s opposition and several foreign governments to be the legitimate winner of July’s presidential race was announced late Saturday night by Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

She said the government decided to grant González safe passage out of the country, just days after ordering his arrest, to help restore “the country’s political peace and tranquility.” Neither González nor opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has commented.

Meanwhile, Spain’s center-left government said the decision to abandon Venezuela was González's alone and he departed on a plane sent by the country's air force.

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told Spanish national broadcaster RTVE that his government will grant González political asylum as he has requested. Albares spoke while en route to China with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on a state visit.

“I have been able to speak to (González) and once he was aboard the airplane he expressed his gratitude toward the Spanish government and Spain,” Albares said. “Of course I told him we were pleased that he is well and on his way to Spain, and I reiterated the commitment of our government to the political rights of all Venezuelans.”

Sánchez said in a speech Friday, before González's departure was announced, that the opposition leader was “a hero whom Spain is not going to abandon.”

Albares said that González had spent an unspecified number of days at the Spanish Embassy in Caracas before his departure.

A Spanish official with knowledge of details on González’s departure said that his government did not discuss González’s exit with Maduro’s administration. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with ministry protocols.

González, a 75-year-old former diplomat, was a last minute stand-in when Machado was banned from running. Previously unknown to most Venezuelans, his campaign nonetheless rapidly ignited the hopes of millions of Venezuelans desperate for change after a decade-long economic freefall.