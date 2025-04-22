ETV Bharat / international

Vatican Publishes Video Of Pope Francis In Open Coffin

Vatican City: Pope Francis died of a stroke on Monday at the Vatican aged 88. His funeral is to be held Saturday in the presence of worshippers and dignitaries before a conclave of cardinals is convened to elect a successor.

Here's what we know about the circumstances surrounding the pope's death and what is to follow.

Fatal stroke

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis, which later turned into double pneumonia that almost killed him twice. He left hospital on March 23 and was due to undergo a strict two-month convalescence period.

Vatican Publishes Video Of Pope Francis In Open Coffin (AFP)

But the Argentine made a series of impromptu public appearances, looking increasingly weak. The Vatican announced his death early Monday morning. Francis died of "cerebral stroke, coma, irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse", according to a death certificate released by the Vatican.

Lie in state

His body was displayed on Monday evening in an open coffin -- which he previously ordered should be of wood and zinc -- in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lived.

In photos published by the Vatican, Francis was seen wearing his red papal vestments, a mitre on his head and had a rosary between his fingers.

His body is to be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica Wednesday at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) to lie in state.

Funeral