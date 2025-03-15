ETV Bharat / international

Vatican | Can You Put Me Through To Pope? A Frequent Question Switchboard Nuns Field Amid Growing Calls About Papal Health

VATICAN CITY: How's Pope Francis doing? Can you give him my get-well wishes? Can I speak with him directly?

The nuns who operate the Vatican's switchboard are fielding a growing number of calls with questions like that as the pope remains hospitalized in Rome.

"They feel like children waiting to know about their father," said Sister Anthony, who runs the operation in a spartan office steps away from St. Peter's. Basilica. "We tell them to pray for him."

The Vatican's central number is public — and the sisters of the Pious Disciples of the Divine Master make sure all who call it get a real person, not the "press 1 for English, 2 for Latin" version of the automation that's become the norm at major institutions and businesses worldwide.

"It's the Vatican's voice — a voice that despite the digitalization of communications, the Vatican wants to preserve as a human voice," said Mother Micaela, the order's mother superior.

Faithful pray the rosary in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Friday, Mar. 14, 2025., for the health of Pope Francis hospitalized at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb.14. (AP)

The Pious Disciples sisters are part of the 100-year-old Pauline orders, which are focused on communications, including landmark Catholic publishing operations around the world. In spring 1970, they were called to operate the Vatican switchboard and instructed by the then-mother superior to be "a voice that does good because through the phone wire it communicates Christ himself."

Today, often with headsets over their veils, the sisters cover the phones for 12 hours a day, seven days a week, in front of large monitors that show the incoming call's country of origin. Gendarmes, the Vatican's police, take the night shift.

About a dozen sisters hailing from Italy, the Philippines, Poland and elsewhere take calls from around the world, predominantly in Italian, English and Spanish.

Many callers just need to be directed to the right Vatican office or official, and the sisters oblige with the aid of massive yearbooks and directories, as well as a solid knowledge of protocols and a hefty dose of discretion, Sister Anthony said.

Those who call asking for financial help are put through to the Vatican almoner's office, which has provided aid recently to victims of war in Ukraine, floods in Brazil, and homelessness in Naples in southern Italy.

On a recent afternoon, standing by her office chair decorated with a flower-embroidered pillow, Sister Gabriella took a call from a priest inquiring about jointly celebrating a Mass with other priests as part of his jubilee pilgrimage. Since 2025 is a Holy Year for the Catholic Church, with 32 million pilgrims projected to visit Rome, related calls make up a large part of the 50-70 queries the nuns answer daily.