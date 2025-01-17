ETV Bharat / international

USIBC Recommends To Trump Pathway For Reciprocal Trade, Innovation-Driven Growth, Secure Supply Chains

Washington: Days ahead of the inauguration, the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Thursday released a set of recommendations to the Trump administration offering a pathway for reciprocal trade, innovation-driven growth, and secure supply chains to benefit businesses and people in both nations.

Entitled “Together We Win", the recommendations outlined steps Washington and Delhi can take to bolster the US-India economic, technological, and commercial partnership.

The recommendations underscored key opportunities to advance shared priorities in trade, technology, energy, defence, supply chains, infrastructure, and financial markets, a statement said on Thursday.

"The US-India partnership has reached unprecedented heights, driven by our shared values and mutual economic goals,” said Ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap, the president of USIBC.

“Our recommendations offer a pathway for reciprocal trade, innovation-driven growth, and secure supply chains that will benefit businesses and people in both nations,” he said.

Key recommendations by the USIBC included spurring growth through reciprocal trade by negotiating flexible and sector-focused trade agreements to unlock billions of dollars in economic potential, it said.