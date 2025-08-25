ETV Bharat / international

'Used Tariff & Trade': Trump Claims He Stopped 7 Wars, Including India-Pak Conflict

Washington: US President Donald Trump Monday claimed that he stopped seven wars around the world, including the one between India and Pakistan.

Talking to the press at the White House, Trump further claimed that of the seven wars he stopped, four were because he used tariffs and trade to negotiate with the parties involved in the conflict.

"I had tariffs and trade, and I was able to say, 'If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us'. They all gave up.." Trump said.

"I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan...," he said. "The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war...They already shot down 7 jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it'. They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on.' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use...," he added.

Trump did not specify whether the jets were lost by either of the two countries or whether he was referring to the combined losses by both sides. Last week, Trump had said that he ended six wars, including the war between India and Pakistan.