'Use Of Summon' Is an Attempt At Disinformation', Says MEA On Prof Yunus Meeting With Indian High Commissioner To Dhaka

New Delhi: Bangladesh Chief Advisor Prof Mohammad Yunus on Thursday met Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma in a meeting that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said was a 'normal call' and that the use of 'summon' is an attempt at disinformation.

The request for a call with Chief Advisor Yunus was lodged several days ago and confirmed before events related to “floods”. Any official backing of such misplaced narratives is unhelpful to bilateral ties. The use of "summon" is an attempt at disinformation", said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The meeting came a few minutes after Prof Yunus met his senior colleagues over the unprecedented floods in the eastern districts of Bangladesh that his administration has blamed on India releasing water from Tripura without early warning. Earlier today, India refuted Bangladesh's accusation that India was responsible for causing floods in eight districts of Bangladesh. The MEA stated, "This is factually incorrect."

In a statement, the MEA addressed the concerns expressed by Bangladesh regarding the flooding in districts on the eastern borders of Bangladesh, asserting that the floods were not caused by the opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti River in Tripura. The MEA emphasised that this claim is factually incorrect.

Amid the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, students of Jagannath University blamed India for the floods and organised a protest march, alleging that the floods occurred after India opened the sluice gates of the Dumboor and Gazaldoba dams without informing Dhaka. The MEA countered these allegations by pointing out that the catchment areas of the Gumti River, which flows through India and Bangladesh, experienced heavy rainfall over the last few days, leading to floods in Bangladesh. The MEA clarified that the flood in Bangladesh is primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam.