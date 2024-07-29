ETV Bharat / international

'Use Of Force Doesn't Resolve Problems Between Countries': S Jaishankar On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday expressed concern over the Russia-Ukraine conflict stating that the use of force doesn't resolve problems between countries.

Addressing the press at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Jaishankar said, "In the last two and half years, the conflict has deepened. It has cost lives, and economic damage and has caused global consequences. It has impacted other societies, created food shortages, raised energy costs, and contributed to global inflation. In some cases, it has even directly triggered the economic crisis."

"We do not think that solution will emerge from the battlefield. War may go on, lives may be lost..but we won't see a decisive outcome. We believe that there should be a return for dialogue and diplomacy. Our feeling today is that more needs to be done. We shouldn't resign ourselves to the continuation of the current state of conflict. There are not many countries talking to both Russia & Ukraine. We should be more active there," added Jaishankar.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Italy. "We were in Moscow and we had a chance to discuss with (Russian President) Prez (Vladimir) Putin at great length. Things move from the battlefield to the conference table, that is our endeavour," he added.

When asked about the possible visit of Prime Minister Modi to Ukraine, Jaishankar said, "I can reasonably expect that there will be more contacts between us and Ukraine, between us and Russia. Like any government, we make our position known at the right time, at the right channel."

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Tokyo at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Japan, Yoko Kamikawa to participate in the meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers.

The QUAD, consisting of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, is an informal strategic forum aimed at promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The group's discussions typically focus on key issues such as security, economic cooperation, and regional stability.