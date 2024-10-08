ETV Bharat / international

USD 2 Billion Agreements To Be Signed With Saudi, Says Pakistan PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that agreements worth USD 2 billion would be signed with a Saudi Arabia delegation, which is set to visit Pakistan next week. The delegation, led by Saudi Arabia's Minister for Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, will visit Pakistan from October 9 to 11 and expected to comprise representatives from both government and the private sector.

The Sharif government has been struggling to fix the economy. Addressing the federal cabinet meeting here, the prime minister talked on economic recovery, the upcoming SCO meet and other issues.

A Saudi delegation is visiting Pakistan and agreements and MoUs worth USD two billion are expected during the visit, he said adding that the IMF programme has been secured with the support of friendly countries such as China, UAE and Saudi Arabia while inflation has come down to 6.9 per cent from 32 per cent.