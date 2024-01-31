Loading...

USCIS unveils H-1B programme reforms for FY 2025, prioritising integrity, streamlining processes

author img

By ANI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 7:27 AM IST

Updated : Jan 31, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

Representative Image

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has introduced a beneficiary-centric election process as a final ruling on the H1B cap for the fiscal year 2025. The rule ensures just and fair selection process and opportunities for beneficiaries, reducing the chance of fraud. The process of the H1B cap selections to begin from March 6, 2024 to March 22, 2024.

Washington (US): In a move to fortify the integrity of the H-1B registration process and mitigate fraud risks, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a final rule for the fiscal year 2025 (FY 2025) H-1B cap. The rule introduces a beneficiary-centric selection process, ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for all beneficiaries, regardless of the number of registrations submitted on their behalf.

Registrations will now be selected based on unique beneficiaries, reducing the potential for fraud and ensuring equal chances of selection. Beginning with the FY 2025 initial registration period, USCIS will mandate registrants to provide valid passport information or valid travel document information for each beneficiary.

The final rule clarifies requirements regarding the requested employment start date on certain petitions subject to the H-1B cap, allowing filing with requested start dates after October 1 of the relevant fiscal year. The rule codifies USCIS' ability to deny or revoke H-1B petitions if the registration contains false attestation or is otherwise invalid.

USCIS has also announced a Fee Schedule final rule, effective after the initial registration period for FY 2025 H-1B cap. The initial registration period for the FY 2025 H-1B cap will open on March 6, 2024, and run through March 22, 2024. USCIS will launch organisational accounts on February 28, 2024, allowing collaboration on H-1B registrations, petitions, and associated forms. Online filing of Form I-129 and Form I-907 for non-cap H-1B petitions will also commence on the same date.

While petitioners can continue to file paper Form I-129 H-1B petitions, online filing options will be available starting April 1, 2024. USCIS Director Ur M Jaddou stated, "The improvements in these areas should make H-1B selections more equitable for petitioners and beneficiaries and will allow for the H-1B process to be fully electronic from registration until final decision." These reforms aim to enhance the overall H-1B programme, making it more transparent, efficient, and resistant to fraudulent activities.

Read More

  1. US kick-starts five-week H1-B visas renewal drive, to accept 20,000 applications
  2. Biden admin proposes changes in H-1B visa programme to improve efficiency
Last Updated :Jan 31, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

TAGGED:

H1B VisaUSIndian Beneficiaries

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.