US White House Opens Doors To 'New Media', Allocates Seats In Press Briefing Room

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: The Trump Administration has announced that it will allocate seats in the White House press briefing room to representatives from "new media" outlets, including podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators.

This move, spearheaded by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, aims to represent groups that have not previously had a presence in the briefing room.

“Millions of Americans, particularly young people, have shifted away from traditional television and newspapers to consume news through podcasts, blogs, social media, and other independent platforms," Leavitt said on Tuesday during her first daily press briefing.

"Our team must share President Trump’s message widely and adapt the White House to the evolving media landscape of 2025,” Leavitt said. At just 27 years old, Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in history.

She invited independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for White House press credentials through the newly launched website, whitehouse.gov/newmedia.

She also revealed that a front-row seat in the briefing room, traditionally reserved for the press secretary’s staff, will now be designated the “New Media Seat.”

Leavitt’s team will review applications, and credentials will be granted to those who meet the criteria and pass the US Secret Service’s security requirements.